Number of teenage mothers declines in Cayman

There has been a steady drop in the number of teenage mothers in Cayman.

According to the Economics and Statistics Office in 2012 47 women aged 19-years-old or younger gave birth, that number dropped to a low of 23 in 2016 and then to 26 last year.

Clinical Head of the Pediatrics Ward at the Cayman Islands hospital, Dr. Chela Lamsee-Ebanks, said the decrease is likely due to better birth control, as well as, more information in schools and on the Internet.

“We weren’t specifically looking at maternal age until a couple of months ago where I decided to go back and look from January. This month there was an 18-year-old. The way they stratify it (teenage pregnancies), that’s 18 or less. There has never been more than two and I don’t think there is anybody under the age of two within the last year, within our institution. That is an awesome statistic,” said Dr. Lamsee-Ebanks.

Live births in the 20 to 24 age group accounted for 11 per cent of all live births in the 2012 to 2017 period.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

