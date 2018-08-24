Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

O’Connor-Connolly: 3 strikes and you’re out with new dress code

August 24, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read
 
Three strikes and you’re out. That’s the word from Education Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly on the newly instituted school dress code.
 
The Minister says she’s received positive and negative feedback about the initiative but fully supports it. She calls on parents to monitor what their children wear to school. 
 
“I am expecting not just the principals of the school but every single educator, security guard, what have you — it’s going to be three strikes and you’re out,” Mr. O’Connor-Connolly said of students following the dress code. 
 
She says the dress code will be enforced without favour.  
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: