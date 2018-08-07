Olympic hurdler shows Caymankind with football tickets for John Gray graduate

Cayman Islands Olympian Ronald Forbes demonstrated his ‘Caymankind’ to a young graduate of John Gray High School.

Alexander Clarke, the school’s 2018 Physical Education Award winner, was given two tickets to Tuesday’s (31 July) International’s Champions Cup that saw Manchester United defeat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, courtesy of the Olympic hurdler.

Forbes, who last year, gave the 2017 John Gray High School’s Physical Education awardee a signed set of boxing gloves from WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Jr, says it’s a motivational tool for the graduate to keep striving towards his goals.

“It’s to help enlighten him on where the sport of football can take him one of these days if he’s applies the right effort.”

Forbes said his group, ‘Spikes for Tykes’ along with the ‘Grind 4 God Foundation’ collaborated to help bring the gesture to life.

“This time he was a spectator in the stands, but one day, with continued efforts, he will be a person down on the field, as the person being watched.”

This is Forbes’ third year collaborating with John Gray High School to award the school’s Physical Education with a unique gesture.

