Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Olympic hurdler shows Caymankind with football tickets for John Gray graduate

August 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman Islands Olympian Ronald Forbes demonstrated his ‘Caymankind’ to a young graduate of John Gray High School.

Alexander Clarke, the school’s 2018 Physical Education Award winner, was given two tickets to Tuesday’s (31 July) International’s Champions Cup that saw Manchester United defeat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, courtesy of the Olympic hurdler.

Forbes, who last year, gave the 2017 John Gray High School’s Physical Education awardee a signed set of boxing gloves from WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder Jr, says it’s a motivational tool for the graduate to keep striving towards his goals.

“It’s to help enlighten him on where the sport of football can take him one of these days if he’s applies the right effort.”

Forbes said his group, ‘Spikes for Tykes’ along with the ‘Grind 4 God Foundation’ collaborated to help bring the gesture to life.

“This time he was a spectator in the stands, but one day, with continued efforts, he will be a person down on the field, as the person being watched.”

This is Forbes’ third year collaborating with John Gray High School to award the school’s Physical Education with a unique gesture.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: