One week in: 4 people make use of Immigration amnesty

August 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
It’s one week into the Immigration Department’s amnesty and so far four people have made use of the offer to leave Cayman without question or prosecution.
According to numbers shared with Cayman 27 this evening (8 August,) the four people who turned themselves in to Immigration were staying here illegally.
Immigration officials say 1 of the people was wanted for overstaying. Immigration said 2 people called in to participate in the amnesty and 1 showed up at the airport to leave.
The amnesty runs until 3 p.m. on 31 August.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

