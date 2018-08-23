One woman remains hospitalized following a Bodden Town car crash

One woman remains hospitalized Wednesday (22 August) after a single vehicle crash in Bodden Town.
The incident happened around 9 o’clock Tuesday (21 August) police said two people were in a Honda CRV when it hit a wall on Spice Drive. The Cayman Islands Fire Service had to free the female passenger from the car. Police said she and the male driver received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital Tuesday. The man was later released but the woman remains in stable condition. Investigations are continuing.
