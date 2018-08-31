Opposition Leader: Good governance legislation being ignored

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is calling on government to comply with multiple pieces of good governance legislation he says is being ignored.
In a press release Thursday, Mr. Miller noted portions of the Standards in Public Life Law, the Procurement Law, and the Public Authorities Law – all passed within the last four years – have not been fully implemented or are not being applied.
He said this non-compliance can ultimately undermine accountability.
