Opposition Leader: Good governance legislation being ignored

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller is calling on government to comply with multiple pieces of good governance legislation he says is being ignored.

In a press release Thursday, Mr. Miller noted portions of the Standards in Public Life Law, the Procurement Law, and the Public Authorities Law – all passed within the last four years – have not been fully implemented or are not being applied.

He said this non-compliance can ultimately undermine accountability.

