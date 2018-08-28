Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

PAHO warns of potential Measles crisis

August 28, 2018
Add Comment
nataliebriggs
1 Min Read

The Pan American Health Organisation urged those in the region to continue Measles vaccination to prevent it from once again becoming endemic.

This after the disease’s re-establishment in Venezuela.

PAHO said, in a statement, that even though 34 countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America remain measles-free, there has been a surge in the number of cases in Venezuela, including 62 deaths.

Ten other countries have reported a total of 1,459 cases, with six deaths.

PAHO said the re-emergence of endemic circulation of measles means there are gaps in vaccination coverage which need to be addressed.

We reached out to Public Health on the issue and we are yet to hear back.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

nataliebriggs

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: