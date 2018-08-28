PAHO warns of potential Measles crisis

The Pan American Health Organisation urged those in the region to continue Measles vaccination to prevent it from once again becoming endemic.

This after the disease’s re-establishment in Venezuela.

PAHO said, in a statement, that even though 34 countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America remain measles-free, there has been a surge in the number of cases in Venezuela, including 62 deaths.

Ten other countries have reported a total of 1,459 cases, with six deaths.

PAHO said the re-emergence of endemic circulation of measles means there are gaps in vaccination coverage which need to be addressed.

We reached out to Public Health on the issue and we are yet to hear back.

