Pastor bothered by recent church robberies

Thieves are now preying on the places where people pray and it is causing much worry to Pastor Alson Ebanks.

“What bothers me and probably bothers anyone who can think, is that when places of worship are no longer sacrosanct, then that probably indicates that no place else is,” said Pastor Ebanks in an interview with Cayman 27 on Thursday (9 August) afternoon.

On Thursday, the police announced an increase in burglaries in churches with 8 occurring between June and August.

Police said four of these recent incidents occurred in North Side, East End, and Bodden Town, with the other four taking place in George Town.

The latest burglaries happened overnight on Wednesday (8 August) with one in the Savannah area and one in George Town.

Pastor Ebanks has advised fellow houses of worship to protect their property. But he has lamented with the way things were going that it may not mean anything.

“Somebody broke into this facility right here and actually stole the safe. Even though you have a safe, things are not necessarily safe,” he said.

For a man who has given hope to others, his hopelessness about this situation was clear.

“To appeal to someone who would break into a church, steal from church property, it tells me that they have no conscience. So I am appealing to nothing,” he said.

Police said the culprits in the burglaries made off with only small or undetermined amounts of cash. One 42-year-old Bodden Town resident is in custody in connection with one of the burglaries.

