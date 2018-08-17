Pediatric ward extends age for clinics

The Pediatric Department of the Cayman Islands Hospital is changing its rules of admittance.

Clinical department head Dr. Chela Lamsee-Ebanks said the clinics will now increase the age limit of children being accommodated from 13 years to 16 years. Dr. Lamsee-Ebanks said the change was due to an expansion in staff and a general agreement among staff as to what constitutes a child.

“The child is defined up to 18 under Cayman Islands law and the age of consent is 16 and that is why we chose 16 as the age to go with,” she said.

Dr. Lamsee-Ebanks also said children with chronic diseases were living longer and required specialised care for a longer period of time. She said the change only applies to clinics since the ward does not yet have the room to keep larger patients.

