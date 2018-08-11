Phase 1 of Linford Pierson Highway expansion completed

The first stage of the Linford Pierson highway expansion project is complete, the stretch was officially opened this morning (10 August) during a ceremony with government officials. The project started back in June 2016.

$10.1 million was the project cost, and $3.5 million out of that was used for accommodation works, things like guardrails, roadside drainage, light poles and bike lanes. There were two residential properties purchased by the government for space to make the expansion possible. The project took 26 months to complete the first stage of the expansion.

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said sidewalks and a pedestrian crossing will be installed in the near future, this was only the first stage of the project. Negotiations for an even bigger expansion of the highway is ongoing, the next stage includes expansion of the highway from Agnes Road to Bobby Thompson Way.

“We have come up with an alignment that we feel is fair to both parties and certainly we are getting to the stage now we are going to go back and hold without prejudice meetings with the question folks and others and we are optimistic that we should be able to move forward and be able to complete the Linford Pierson expansion not just from Agnes Way, but all the way to the Bobby Thompson signal,” said NRA Deputy Managing Director Edward Howard.

The ministry and the NRA said they are also focusing on the Elgin Avenue extension project. This will see the construction of a new two-lane roundabout with connections to Printers Way and Crewe Road.

