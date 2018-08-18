Police find jars full of ganja in NW Point area

Police say they found three glass jars full of marijuana in West Bay.

They say officers searched near Bonaventure Road between Wednesday and Thursday (15-16 August) and found a quantity of ganja concealed in the area.

No arrests have been made and police say they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999, the RCIPS tipline at 949-7777 or the anonymous Miami-based Crime Stoppers Tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

