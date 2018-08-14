Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Police investigate stabbing after two men injured in altercation

August 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police launch an investigation after two men turn up at the Cayman Islands hospital nursing stab wounds.

Police say shortly after 3 o’clock on Saturday (11 August) morning the two men went to the emergency room seeking treatment.
They say they received the injuries during an altercation at an event on Harbour Drive, George Town.
Police say the men did not sustain serious injuries. They were treated and subsequently released from hospital. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

