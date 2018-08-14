Police investigate stabbing after two men injured in altercation

Police launch an investigation after two men turn up at the Cayman Islands hospital nursing stab wounds.

Police say shortly after 3 o’clock on Saturday (11 August) morning the two men went to the emergency room seeking treatment.

They say they received the injuries during an altercation at an event on Harbour Drive, George Town.

Police say the men did not sustain serious injuries. They were treated and subsequently released from hospital. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

