Crime News

Police issue hundreds of tickets for tint, speed in July

August 20, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

RCIPS Traffic Enforcement officers in July issued hundreds of tickets  for tint and speeding, among other offenses, according to an RCIPS press release. 

Police issued 187 tickets for illegal tint during the month, along with 182 tickets for speeding.

In addition, 51 tickets were issued for using a mobile phone while driving, 35 people were prosecuted for careless driving and 14 were prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Police say 40 DUI arrests were also made during July, compared to 24 in June.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

