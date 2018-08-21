Police issue hundreds of tickets for tint, speed in July

RCIPS Traffic Enforcement officers in July issued hundreds of tickets for tint and speeding, among other offenses, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police issued 187 tickets for illegal tint during the month, along with 182 tickets for speeding.

In addition, 51 tickets were issued for using a mobile phone while driving, 35 people were prosecuted for careless driving and 14 were prosecuted for dangerous driving.

Police say 40 DUI arrests were also made during July, compared to 24 in June.

