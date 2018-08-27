UPDATE: A fourth Port employee is sent home, Director declines to say why

The Port Authority has terminated a fourth employee. It comes on the heels of three senior employees being sent home in the last two weeks. However Port Authority interim director declines to say why.

Cayman 27 understands the port’s HR manager, as well as, two female employees were terminated. The action comes on the heels of a senior port authority manager being cleared of sexual harassment allegations last month.

We reached out to interim Port Director Joseph Woods about the dismissals on Friday (24 August,) which he confirmed. He said the dismissals had nothing to do with the sexual harassment investigation, but he refused to say the reason why the trio was terminated.

