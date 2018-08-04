Tomlinson Furniture
Powery appears in court after driving without permission

August 3, 2018
nataliebriggs
Jeffrey Powery, 31, appeared in court on Friday (3 August) after police say he recently drove two cars without the owners’ permission.

The West Bay man answered to charges of taking and driving away a conveyance without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance and theft.

The charges stemmed from a report that he had taken one vehicle without the owner’s consent on 30 July. He was granted bail for that incident.

Police said on the following day he then took another vehicle without permission, as well as, two bottles of liquor from two stores without paying for them.

