Tonight we continue our coverage of Project Purple, a programme created by Purple Dragon that grants scholarships to at-risk youth with the aim of using martial arts to help keep them on the right track. Tonight we see how the children involved are progressing and we talk with Shihan Floyd Baptiste, Head Instructor at Purple Dragon.
-
Share This!
Project Purple: Progress with Shihan Floyd
August 22, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Breaking: House fire in Prospect
August 21, 2018
News
Beach patrols begin: Additional officers for SMB Public Beach
August 21, 2018
News
2 National CCTV Programme cameras go down per day
August 21, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.