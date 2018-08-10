RCIPS expands drive: Non- Caymanians living here 4 and more years can now apply

Non-Caymanians living here legally for four years and more can now apply to join the Police Service.

The RCIPS made the announcement this afternoon (9 August) saying they were expanding the residency requirements for recruits.

Police also announced a two-week extension of its application deadline. It was moved from tomorrow to 24 August.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said as of yesterday (8 August) the RCIPS had 81 applications from people meeting the minimum requirements.

“However, we are extending the deadline and also widening the criteria for applicants in order to create a pool of interested people with local knowledge from which we can draw for our personnel needs both this year and next,” he said in a Police statement.

To learn more: http://www.rcips.ky/extension-of-rcips-local-recruitment-deadline-and-expansion-of-minimum-criteria-for-applicants

