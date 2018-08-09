Tomlinson Furniture
RCIPS recruitment drive wraps up in 2 days, last call for recruits

August 8, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Are you or someone you know interested in joining the ranks of the RCIPS? Well, you have just two days left to sign up to train to be among Cayman’s finest.
In this latest recruitment effort, the police have set their sights on Caymanians and those with permanent residency with the right to work without restrictions. The RCIPS said it is wrapping up its local recruitment drive on Friday (10 August.)
Currently, there are 179 police officers only 46 percent are Caymanian and the RCIPS said the organization wants to change that.

To apply: http://www.rcips.ky/local-officer-recruitment

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

