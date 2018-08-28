Tomlinson Furniture
Red Tide worries grow in Florida, DoE says Cayman safe from harm

August 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

As the Red Tide continues to wreak havoc on the southern coast of Florida. One Department of Environment manager says Cayman has nothing to fear from the outbreak.
Last week Florida declared a state of emergency as the Red Tide algae claimed hundreds of marine life. The DOE’s John Bothwell said while we are safe from such noxious build-ups, Cayman should take stock of the way it treats the environment.
“We are very lucky that Red Tide is not something that is on our radar. What is and should be on Cayman’s radar, in general, is responsible development practices, because Red Tide and things like that come very much from irresponsible development,” Mr. Bothwell said.
Florida officials said this has been the largest and longest Red Ride algae bloom in Florida.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

