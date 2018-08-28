Red Tide worries grow in Florida, DoE says Cayman safe from harm

As the Red Tide continues to wreak havoc on the southern coast of Florida. One Department of Environment manager says Cayman has nothing to fear from the outbreak.

Last week Florida declared a state of emergency as the Red Tide algae claimed hundreds of marine life. The DOE’s John Bothwell said while we are safe from such noxious build-ups, Cayman should take stock of the way it treats the environment.

“We are very lucky that Red Tide is not something that is on our radar. What is and should be on Cayman’s radar, in general, is responsible development practices, because Red Tide and things like that come very much from irresponsible development,” Mr. Bothwell said.

Florida officials said this has been the largest and longest Red Ride algae bloom in Florida.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

