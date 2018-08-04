Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Residents react as cost of goods and services rises

August 3, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

It’s probably no surprise to you — the cost of living in Cayman continues to rise.

The consumer Price Index rose 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018 versus the same period the year before, according to the Economics and Statistics Office. 

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales has more. 

He found that weather in the home, the grocery store or at the pump — the data in the Compendium of Statistics has very real ramifications for those like Isaac Ebanks.

“The prices are out of hand,” Mr. Ebanks said. “Only one thing is free, the sunshine, and if government could put a price on that, they would do it, too.”

The ESO Thursday (2 August) said released the data about the CPI climbing. 

“That’s too much,” Mr. Ebanks said. “What about the poor man on the street? They’re living in a (rental) house and can’t pay his rent.”

The ESO says the uptick was driven primarily by a 21.5 percent average hike in air fares and a 5.7 percent increase in fuel prices. Electricity, pharmaceutical products and grocery staples drove the CPI up as well.

“Before, I could go to the supermarket and pay 50 bucks and get a couple bags worth,” Rafael Hackett said. “Nowadays, I pay 50 bucks and it’s just one bag alone i’m going home with.”

According to the ESO’s data, the overall inflation rate has risen in seven of the past 10 years.

“The cost of living never gets any better,” Jaime Ramos said. “I don’t know. I think we just learn to adapt.

“Whenever you compare a gallon of milk to whatever you buy in the (United States) — or pants, shoes, everything is always — it feels like it’s four times more than what you would pay in the States.”

After 25 years of living in Cayman, Sharon Galloway says you have to take the good with the bad.

“Compared to other places in the world, yes Cayman is a very expensive place to live,” she said. “But then we don’t pay tax. So you kind of pay your own tax in what you buy and what you do.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: