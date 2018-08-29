Ringside Report: Darts joins forces with Boxing to grow youth programme

In Episode Four of the ‘Ringside Report’ we look at two sports associations working in synergy to help each other: the Cayman Islands Boxing Association & the Cayman Islands Darts Association.

As CIBA continues to reinvigorate it’s programme with fresh faces and new coaches, CIDA looks to build on a 7th place finish at the 2018 Americas Cup in Trinidad and Tobago. As Darts takes aim at developing youth players, CIBA has opened it’s doors in facilitating that process.

“We have many youth that are out there doing nothing, this is something where we can help them and they can help us” said CIDA President Cassius Anglin.

CIBA Boxing Coach Tristan Wesenhagen their aim is to collaborate as a fellow national sports association, and the government owned Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym is open to anyone and everyone.

“He was basically looking to venue to entertain Cayman’s youth, and we got the venue, so he’s more than welcome to team up with us and see if we can share resources.”

Anglin says the venue is perfect for their growth initiatives as the senior leagues venues weren’t an ideal location.

“You can’t take them into bars, so the boxing gym is perfect. It’s a safe environment, it’s not a bar and kids are already here.”

Anglin says maybe even some boxers will take an interest in throwing for bulls eye in addition to landing a punch on the button.

“What I figure is, we come in here and use some of their youth to get our programme started and then build it from there.”

The programme currently features just one youth player in the mix: 15-year-old Arianna Anglin. She’s eager to see who in Cayman wants to take their aim at the board.

“It would be kind of nice to have some other friends outside of school, people who I have something in common with.”

For all newcomers, Anglin assured she is a team player.

The CIDA President says the new programme which will available soon, will take a slow and steady approach.

“We will start off once a week, if we see the interest, we will build to maybe twice or three times a week.”

With all the pieces in place, Angling added the key to this programme is having a clear foundation.

“Working hand in hand, boxing and darts to mentor youth, and at the same time to help us to start a youth programme.”

