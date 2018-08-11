Tomlinson Furniture
Rugby: 2018 Cayman Sevens Invitational preview

August 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The 2018 Cayman Sevens Invitationals has arrived!

We catch up with Rugby Technical Director Jovan Bowles as Sevens season prepares for kickoff.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Sevens Invitational held Saturday 11th August at the South Sound Rugby Club:

Game 1 – 2:00PM Borrelli Walsh V Club Selects
Game 2 – 2:20PM Fidelity Ama Tsotsi V Mona Titans
Game 3 – 3:00PM Borrelli Walsh V Mona Titans
Game 4 – 3.20PM Fidelity Ama Tsotsi V Club Selects
Game 5 – 4:00PM Mona Titans V Club Selects
Game 6 – 4:20PM Borrelli Walsh V Fidelity Ama Tsotsi

Bronze Medal – 5:30PM
Championship –  6:00PM
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

