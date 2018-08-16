Rugby: Kehoe wins U18 Boys MVP at Youth Touch World Cup

Tommy Kehoe earned top honours as five of members of the Cayman Touch Association returned from the Youth Touch World Cup held in Malaysia 8th-11th August.
Kehoe, 16, won the Boys Under-18 Most Valuable Player award in the four-nation division as part of the United States national team that went 0-11. Kehoe, however, scored seven times while winning four individual game MVPs. The team also featured Cayman’s Doug Rowland who played in 9 of 11 games.
For the Girls Under-18’s, Cayman was represented by Mya Heiss (10 games played) Ria Plunkett (1 score, 1 game MVP) and Skylar Smith (2 scores, 2 game MVPs) as part of the Girls United States national team who went 2-9.
Next up for the Cayman Touch Association is the USA Touch Nationals held 11th-14th October in Chula Vista, California. Cayman will send 3 senior teams (Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Mixed Open) with a possible 4th team in the Junior division.
In 2017, both Cayman’s Men’s and Mixed Open teams made the finals of their respective divisions.
