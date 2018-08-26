Tomlinson Furniture
News

Shamrock Rd. remains closed near CTMH roundabout

August 26, 2018
Kevin Morales
An overturned trailer near the CTMH roundabout has closed through traffic on Shamrock Road and caused major traffic headaches near the Prospect area. 

A truck trailer carrying a backhoe overturned around 10:22 a.m. Sunday (26 August) near the roundabout, according to a 911 spokesperson. 

Oil spilled on the ground as a result and there was damage to the road, prompting emergency responders to stop through traffic on the major thoroughfare. As of 2:12 p.m., the road remains closed, the spokesperson said. 

Police and Fire Services officers responded to the scene. 

National Roads Authority officials remain to assess the damage and are waiting for equipment to carry out cleaning and any needed repairs on the road before reopening it to traffic. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

