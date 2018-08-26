Shamrock Rd. remains closed near CTMH roundabout

An overturned trailer near the CTMH roundabout has closed through traffic on Shamrock Road and caused major traffic headaches near the Prospect area.

A truck trailer carrying a backhoe overturned around 10:22 a.m. Sunday (26 August) near the roundabout, according to a 911 spokesperson.

Oil spilled on the ground as a result and there was damage to the road, prompting emergency responders to stop through traffic on the major thoroughfare. As of 2:12 p.m., the road remains closed, the spokesperson said.

Police and Fire Services officers responded to the scene.

National Roads Authority officials remain to assess the damage and are waiting for equipment to carry out cleaning and any needed repairs on the road before reopening it to traffic.

