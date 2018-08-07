Solid Waste Assistant Director says worker morale improving

Absenteeism may have been a major problem at the DEH Solid Waste Department. But it was not the only one.

Acting Assistant Director for Solid Waste, Mark Bothwell said morale was another one.

Mr. Bothwell said when he assumed the position, he found that employees suffered from low morale. Several weeks ago he promised things would change to increase that and after a trip out on the trucks, Mr. Bothwell said he had seen firsthand what employees go through.

“We’ve done things to improve morale of staff. That was a big issue. Since we’ve got there. We’ve made sure they’ve had the showers, the rig, the proper safety equipment in the trucks,” he said.

Mr. Bothwell said the improvements will continue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

