Squash: 8-time Caribbean champ Binnie relishes competition at XXVIII Pan Am Championships

August 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

As the reigning 8-time Caribbean Amateur Squash champion, 29-year old Chris Binnie stands alone among men’s singles players in the region.

The Kingston native says, however, competition at the XXVIII Pan Am Squash Championships will be a completely different story.

“It’s going to be a great event, there’s going to be some very good squash, it will be very competitive and difficult. That’s always a good thing, when people try their best for their country. I’m very much looking forward to this.”

A match of high anticipation could feature Binnie, and four-time Cayman Islands national champion Cameron Stafford. The two have been have long been rivals at the Caribbean Amateur Squash Championships, with Binnie defeating Stafford in the finals each of his past four appearances over the last six years. Binnie says he looks forward to rekindling the rivalry one more time.

“We’ve had a number of battles throughout the years, many finals at the Caribbean events, and many other events, even his time on the pro tour. It will be good to see where I’m at now, and where he is at now. He’s still playing well, he’s still a great friend of mine. It will be very good to have another match for a rivalry that continues to go on.”

The XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships officially kicks off Sunday (26 August) with the opening ceremonies at the Grand Cayman Marriott. Play will begin Monday (27 August) at the South Sound Squash Club until Saturday 1st September. The competition features 160 athletes from a record 20 countries, and is being held in the Caribbean for the first time.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

