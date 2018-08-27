Squash: Cayman scores key day one wins at XXVIII Pan Am Championships

Cameron Stafford, Eilidh Bridgeman and Julian Jervis were all victorious on day one of the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships, held Sunday (26 August) at the South Sound Squash Club.

Men’s Singles

Julian Jervis (unseeded) defeated Jamie Pinot, Chile (17/32)

Jervis knocked off the seeded Chilean 9-11 11-9 8-11 11-6 15-13 to gain his first win at the Pan Am Championships in this, just his second attempt. The George Washington collegian said the five-set battle, was one of the toughest games of his young career.

“Easily. Probably my most competitive win. I remember I was on court saying ‘geez, I really hope I can win this, it would be such a big confidence boost for me.’ I’ve been known for going into five setters with a negative mentality and tank it, but this is such a big moment for me as a squash player to win one of these.”

Cameron Stafford (9/16) def Neville Sorrentino, British Virgin Islands (unseeded)

The four-time national champion made easy work of the unseeded BVI native 11-0, 11-5, 11-4. Stafford said he looked forward to continued play in front of the home crowd.

“I feel good, I feel physically strong. It’s good to get this first round of out of the way. It was good to get the cobwebs out of my racket. I am happy with the three-love win and am looking forward to the rest of the tournament.”

Timothy Brownell (9/16),USA defeated David Pitcairn (unseeded)

The Harvard collegian made easy work of the Caymanian national junior champion 11-1, 11-1, 11-2. Pitcairn, 16, who made his senior championship debut, says the experience was beneficial.

“I think the guy I was playing was pretty good. I am just happy to try my best, do the best I can for the club and for Cayman.”

Diego Gobbi (7/12), Brazil defeated Jake Kelly (unseeded)

The World No. 148 bother Cayman’s national runner-up, eventually eliminating Kelly 11-1, 8-11, 11-3, 11-4. Kelly said it was a difficult match up.

“I played well, I thought I put up a good fight. There are a lot of things to take from it. It’s really hot in the club, there are so many people. I just couldn’t keep up with the pace.”

Women’s Singles

Eilidh Bridgeman (unseeded) def Camilla Gallegos, Chile (unseeded)

Bridgeman captured her first Pan Am Championships victory, in this her third tournament all-time with a 11-8, 11-7, 11-1 victory over unseeded Chilean Camilla Gallegos. Bridgeman said the home crowd was truly a blessing.

“Usually it’s the other crowds, and it’s really intimidating. It’s so nice for a bunch of people to have my back.”

Maria Paula Moya (unseeded) Ecuador def Jade Pitcairn (unseeded)

Cayman’s three-time double-age division champion was swept in a three set loss 11-4, 11-8, 14-2 on day one. Pitcairn said she’s familiar with Moya’s game, and was thankful for the experience.

“I’ve seen her play before, she’s very good. The first two games, I was so nervous, none of my balls went to the back and she would take everything short.”

