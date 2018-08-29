Tomlinson Furniture
Squash: CINSA honours Macrury, longtime leader talks Pan Am impact

August 28, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) honoured 13-time National Champion and former National Coach and South South Squash Club manager John Macrury Sunday (26 August) for his contributions to the sport in Cayman.

“I was the manager and coach here for 20 years, I also helped construct the club. It was recognition of my service to the club. It was the best honour I could ever imagine, it was fantastic.”

As Cayman hosts the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships for the first time in the Caribbean, Macrury says he’s proud to be apart of what appears to be a successful endeavour.

“It’s fantastic, it really shows our position in the Caribbean. I think we have the best club, the best programme, and the best support through the government. It’s coming off really well.”

As a referee and volunteer for the tournament, Macrury is acting as a jack of all trades. He says the quality of play is evident as the record field of 160 players includes many top 50 players, both male and female.

“I’m enjoy refereeing, I am not getting too much spectating in, it’s a little tense, you don’t want to make any mistakes. I think it’s going pretty well.”

As four-time National Champion Cameron Stafford along with Eilidh Bridgeman and Julian Jervis scored day one wins, Macrury says Cayman’s squash programme has taken a big leap.

“It was fantastic, I am really impressed with the level of play. It’s gone up over the last twenty years.”

As Cayman’s youth programme looks to build on the tournament’s buzz, Macrury says he can see the the trickle-down effect.

“I’m seeing a lot of kids watching the matches, and how much fun everyone is having. I am sure they will be inspired and think ‘maybe I can do this in a couple years time.’

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

