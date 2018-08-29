Squash: CINSA honours Macrury, longtime leader talks Pan Am impact

The Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) honoured 13-time National Champion and former National Coach and South South Squash Club manager John Macrury Sunday (26 August) for his contributions to the sport in Cayman.

“I was the manager and coach here for 20 years, I also helped construct the club. It was recognition of my service to the club. It was the best honour I could ever imagine, it was fantastic.”

As Cayman hosts the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships for the first time in the Caribbean, Macrury says he’s proud to be apart of what appears to be a successful endeavour.

“It’s fantastic, it really shows our position in the Caribbean. I think we have the best club, the best programme, and the best support through the government. It’s coming off really well.”

As a referee and volunteer for the tournament, Macrury is acting as a jack of all trades. He says the quality of play is evident as the record field of 160 players includes many top 50 players, both male and female.

“I’m enjoy refereeing, I am not getting too much spectating in, it’s a little tense, you don’t want to make any mistakes. I think it’s going pretty well.”

As four-time National Champion Cameron Stafford along with Eilidh Bridgeman and Julian Jervis scored day one wins, Macrury says Cayman’s squash programme has taken a big leap.

“It was fantastic, I am really impressed with the level of play. It’s gone up over the last twenty years.”

As Cayman’s youth programme looks to build on the tournament’s buzz, Macrury says he can see the the trickle-down effect.

“I’m seeing a lot of kids watching the matches, and how much fun everyone is having. I am sure they will be inspired and think ‘maybe I can do this in a couple years time.’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

