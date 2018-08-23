Squash: Elias begins road to ‘dream match’ at XXVIII Pan Am Championships

After finishing as runner-up to Colombian Miguel Rodriguez at the 2015 Pan Am Games in the finals of the men’s squash singles, 21-year old Diego Elias says a rematch with the World No. 6 at the 2019 Pan Am Games, hosted in his hometown of Lima, Peru, is a dream match.

“It would be amazing, that is my goal. I have been thinking about that tournament for the last two years. I am excited to play there, and hopefully winning in front of my home crowd.”

Elias joins the record 160 athletes and 20 countries at the South Sound Squash Club Sunday (22 August) for start of the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships. The Peruvian, who is coming off a South American Games title in June, says the tournament offers him a chance to get a leg up on his long time on-court combatant, and friend.

“We always have amazing matches. I’ve played with Miguel 20 times. It’s always a hard match. He’s a really good friend. Having a win before the Pan Am Games would be really good.”

Elias says Mexico’s Salazar brothers, Cesar, the World no. 24, and brother Arturo, World no. 45, along with Rodriguez and himself have formed a bond playing each other while on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour. He says the overall talent in the tournament creates not only a tough draw, but an entertaining brand of squash.

“The Pan Am tournaments are always tough. It’s going to be very exciting.”

The tournament runs 26th August to 1st September.

