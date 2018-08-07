Tomlinson Furniture
Squash: Jervis on Pan Am Squash Champs, Cayman Physio on donating treatment

August 7, 2018
Jordan Armenise
We sit down with National squash player Julian Jervis ahead of the XXVII Pan American Squash Championships held 26th August-1st September at South Sound Squash Club.

We are also joined by Dwain McGuinness of Cayman Physiotherapy who will be donating free treatment for athletes over the tournament.

About the tournament:

Cayman will host a record 20 countries and 100 athletes including:

Argentina
Barbados
Bermuda
Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Canada
Cayman Islands
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
El Salvador
Guyana
Guatemala
Jamaica
Mexico
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Trinidad & Tobago
USA

This will be a week of top doubles, singles and team squash events! It brings players from all rankings of the Professional Squash tour (PSA), including some in the top 20! Diego Elias of Peru is currently ranked world #11, Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia is currently ranked world #6, Amanda Sobhy of USA is currently ranked world #18 and Samantha Teran of Mexico who was formerly ranked world #11.

The tournament format has seven gold medals at stake in:

– men’s and women’s individual championships,
– men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championships
– men’s and women’s team championships

Visit https://panamsquash2018.com/ for event information and live streaming! Matches will start at 9:00 AM and run until approximately 9:00 p.m.

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

