Squash: Jervis on Pan Am Squash Champs, Cayman Physio on donating treatment

We sit down with National squash player Julian Jervis ahead of the XXVII Pan American Squash Championships held 26th August-1st September at South Sound Squash Club.

We are also joined by Dwain McGuinness of Cayman Physiotherapy who will be donating free treatment for athletes over the tournament.

About the tournament:

Cayman will host a record 20 countries and 100 athletes including:

Argentina

Barbados

Bermuda

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guyana

Guatemala

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Trinidad & Tobago

USA

This will be a week of top doubles, singles and team squash events! It brings players from all rankings of the Professional Squash tour (PSA), including some in the top 20! Diego Elias of Peru is currently ranked world #11, Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia is currently ranked world #6, Amanda Sobhy of USA is currently ranked world #18 and Samantha Teran of Mexico who was formerly ranked world #11.

The tournament format has seven gold medals at stake in:

– men’s and women’s individual championships,

– men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championships

– men’s and women’s team championships

Visit https://panamsquash2018.com/ for event information and live streaming! Matches will start at 9:00 AM and run until approximately 9:00 p.m.

