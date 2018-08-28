Squash: Stafford advances to Round of 16 on day two of XXVIII Pan Am Squash Championships

Cameron Stafford won a five-set thriller Monday (27 August) to advance to the Round of 16 at the XXVIII Pan American Squash Championships.

Stafford, seeded 9/16, outlasted Bermudian Noah Browne, seeded 17/32, 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9. Stafford, who will now play American 5/8 seed Todd Harrity Tuesday evening at 7:30 pm, says it was a hard earned win.

“It was a tough five-set game. I am really happy with my performance. I’ve lost a couple of those this year, but I am happy to get one under my belt, kept my composure good, and I’m glad to win in five. Looking forward to playing tonight in front of my home crowd.”

Chris Binnie, 9/16, Jamaica defeated Julian Jervis, unseeded

After a five-set battle with Chilean Jamie Pinto Sunday (26 August) Cayman’s Julian Jervis was ousted by 8-time Caribbean senior champion Chris Binnie of Jamaica 11-8, 11-2, 11-7. Jervis, who was Binnie for the first time in his career, said his emotions took over as Binnie took control of the match.

“I was really quit nervous to be honest. Once we got into it, and the rhythm of things, I really thought I had a chance. Unfortunately, I let my emotions get the best of me as there were some calls that I disagreed with pretty outright. That’s the experience he had over me and that’s something I have to learn from.”

Meagan Best, 9/16, Barbados defeated Eilidh Bridgeman, unseeded

The reigning two-time Caribbean senior champion made easy work of Bridgeman 11-5, 11-3, 11-0. Bridgeman, who was playing the region stalwart for just the second time, says the loss was a let down after a big win on day one.

“You have to be realistic, you’re going to lose to someone at a higher level. As long as you’re achieving your best, and the goals you set for yourself that’s important. Today I wasn’t able to do that. The first game was pretty good, I was able to stick in. She was rallying with me, and allowed me to play some shots. The third and fourth, she had higher levels, and was able to step it up, and I was getting frustrated with the calls.”

