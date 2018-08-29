Squash: Stafford out, Binnie moves on, Doubles open play at XXVIII Pan Am Champs

Four-time national champion Cameron Stafford had his singles run ended Monday (27 August) after a three-set lost to 5/8 seed Todd Harrity of the United States 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

After a five-set marathon with Bermudian Noah Browne just a few hours earlier, Stafford admits he may have run out of gas.

“He’s a top 50 guy, it was very difficult. I tried to push through, tell my body to go, in the end it wouldn’t do it. He’s a fantastic player, I’ve played him before, I knew what to expect, but well done to him the better man won on the night.

Opening Round: Mixed Doubles

Cameron Stafford & Marlene West (5/8) defeat Bermuda

Stafford rebounded with teammate Marlene West to defeat the Bermudians convincingly 11-5, 11-2. West, who was seeing her first on-court action, says she’s happy with the team’s performance.

“We’ve never played Bermuda before, we decided to feel out the first game and it went well. A little of nerves but it was good to get that out on the ball. Cameron’s energy was a little bit of a worry, but I knew if we could get through this first match, then we’d be alright.”

Other doubles matches for Cayman saw Julian Jervis and Jake Kelly lose to Brazil’s 5/8 seeded men’s team 11-5, 11-6. Cayman’s women’s doubles team of Jade Pitcairn and Eilidh Bridgeman won 10-11, 11-6 and 11-8 to Bermuda. The duo would lose later in the day to the United States 11-4, 11-3.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez & Catalina Pelaez, Colombia (3/4) defeat Brazil

The tournament’s top player, World No. 6 Miguel Angel Rodriguez made his long awaited debut Tuesday in mixed doubles action alongside teammate Catalina Paelez in a 11-7, 11-4 victory over Brazil. The Colombia Cannonball says although he isn’t playing in singles competition, the team is very focused on a Pan Am Games birth.

“Usually I play in singles matches most of the time, but I am aiming to play in China next week which is important to me. We are still focusing on the Pan American Games next year in Lima. The goal is to qualify in team events, and doubles is very fun for me.”

Quarterfinals: Men’s Singles

Chris Binnie, Jamaica (9/16) defeated Robertino Pezzota, Argentina (2)

After Mexico’s 5/8 seed Alfredo Avila retired in a walkover in the Round of 16, 8-time Caribbean men’s senior champion Chris Binnie knocked off 2nd seeded and reigning Pam Am Championships winner Robertino Pezzotta of Argentina in four sets 11-3, 11-4, 6-11, 11-2. The Jamaican says his familiarity with the Argentinian was key.

“Last year we played on the pro tour three times last year, I won two, he won one. I knew it was going to be tough, I was just looking to play well. This is my first semifinals, and I am excited to play Chris Hansen of the United States. I trained with him, I know it’s going to be a tough game.”

Quarterfinals: Women’s Singles

Sabrina Sobhy, USA (9/16) def Hollie Naughton, Canada (5/8)

American Sabrina Sobhy battled Canadian Hollie Naughton to a four-set victory 11-2, 11-2-, 10-12, 11-8. Although friends off the court, Sobhy says the match was both physically and emotional draining.

“It was fun, and also extremely tiring. Hollie is also one of my good friends, and she is extremely intense, which is how it should be. Friends off the court, competitors on the court. I try to do the same, but I try to be less emotional on-court. I tried to stay focus point-by-point. It’s so hot here, so there’s so many different variables to effect the match.”

