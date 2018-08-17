Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Stiffer penalties proposed for sexual child abuse

August 16, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read
 
Stiffer penalties are coming for anyone caught sexually abusing children.
 
The proposed changes are just one of several pieces of legislation heading to the Cayman Brac sitting of the Legislative Assembly next month.
Government is seeking legislation to make things like sexting a child illegal, it’s one of 8 new offences proposed under amendments to the Penal Code.
Government is proposing a ten-year minimum sentence for sexual offences against children, something Opposition MLAs Anthony Eden and Chris Saunders have been pushing for through their Private Member’s motion several months ago.
 
“We have already seen too many predators getting a slap on the wrist in our opinion in terms of some of the terms being meted out,” Mr. Saunders said.
 
Changes to Cayman’s Penal code are being proposed; including adding 8 new sexual abuse offences like sending a sexual communication to minors and abusing a position of trust. That offence is not only limited to family, but anyone who cares for, trains, supervises or is in charge of a child. It carries a four-year sentence.
 
 “It’s very high time for us to send a very strong message that our children are off-limits,” he added.
 
He said due to a death in Mr. Eden’s family the Opposition has held off their discussion on the proposed changes for now.
The LA is scheduled for a 4 September start.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: