Stiffer penalties proposed for sexual child abuse

Stiffer penalties are coming for anyone caught sexually abusing children.

The proposed changes are just one of several pieces of legislation heading to the Cayman Brac sitting of the Legislative Assembly next month.

Government is seeking legislation to make things like sexting a child illegal, it’s one of 8 new offences proposed under amendments to the Penal Code.

Government is proposing a ten-year minimum sentence for sexual offences against children, something Opposition MLAs Anthony Eden and Chris Saunders have been pushing for through their Private Member’s motion several months ago.

“We have already seen too many predators getting a slap on the wrist in our opinion in terms of some of the terms being meted out,” Mr. Saunders said.

Changes to Cayman’s Penal code are being proposed; including adding 8 new sexual abuse offences like sending a sexual communication to minors and abusing a position of trust. That offence is not only limited to family, but anyone who cares for, trains, supervises or is in charge of a child. It carries a four-year sentence.

“It’s very high time for us to send a very strong message that our children are off-limits,” he added.

He said due to a death in Mr. Eden’s family the Opposition has held off their discussion on the proposed changes for now.

The LA is scheduled for a 4 September start.

To read the proposed bill visit: http://www.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12688559.PDF

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

