Suckoo calls for more transparency in Port project

Newlands lawmaker Alva Suckoo calls for more transparency in government’s port project plans.

He says the opposition remains in the dark on the progress of the multi-million dollar proposal and there are too many unanswered questions.

Government is forging ahead with its plans for Cayman’s cruise berthing facility, but Mr. Suckoo said the opposition is not clear on what the plan really entails.

“There are different questions that have to be answered, but unfortunately we, so far, have been unable to get a meeting with the Minister to discuss the proposal, to discuss the plan and that really worries me,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo addressed the issue on Cayman Crosstalk on Rooster Radio Tuesday (7 August) morning said too many details remain up in the air on the project.

“I do not know where they are with the bidding, I do not know who is been shortlisted. We do not know any of the details. The opposition is in as much of the dark as the public. It is our job to go find that out,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo said he’s not against a facility.

“I am not opposed to the idea of a berthing facility, but it is the way we go about achieving that we cannot saddle our country with that level of debt, that level of risk. It’s foolhardy.”

The government has said the new design for the facility mitigates the environmental concern.

“Our environmental concerns are still there. I have not been convinced that we have mitigated the risk to one of our greatest assets Seven Mile Beach,” he added.

Mr. Suckoo said the country needs to be told what are the true dollar-figure benefits to be gained from the project.

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said the government is being as open and transparent as it can be about the project, without sacrificing sensitive information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

