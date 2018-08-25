Tomlinson Furniture
Suckoo joins OfReg; 1 of several staff moves

August 24, 2018
Kevin Morales
There has been some reshuffling atop the organisation chart at the Utility Regulation and Competition Office.

Chief Fuels Inspector Duke Monroe has taken on the role of Acting CEO.

That’s a role previously filled by Deputy CEO and Executive Director of ICT Alee Fa’Amoe, who did not want to continue in the post, according to a GIS spokesperson.

FormerEsucation Chief Officer Christen Suckoo takes over as Chief Operating Officer at OfReg.

The Deputy Governor’s Office seconded the move.

Cayman 27 asked whether the move had anything to do with a recent FOI that revealed $387,000 in travel expenses. We did not receive a response specifically addressing that query.

