Suspect on the run in East End stabbing

August 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One man is warded in serious condition and another is on the run after a stabbing in East End.
Police say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. yesterday (31 July) on Sea View Road. According to an RCIPS release today (01 August) the male victim was standing outside a residence in the area when a man he knows approached him on a bicycle, stabbed him and fled.
Police say the victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he remains hospitalised.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

