Swimming: Records fall at ISCA Summer Senior Championships

August 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Swimmers representing the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) returned home Monday (6 August) sporting new hardware and a number of new records after competing 31st July-4th August at the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) Summer Senior Championships, held at the North Shore Aquatics Centre in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Leading the way once again was 12-year old Jillian Crooks. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout won gold in the Girls 11-12 50-metre freestyle, breaking her newly minted CIASA and national record with a time of 27.25 seconds.

Just one month ago, Crooks set a Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation record in the event with a time of 27.46 seconds.

16-year old Alison Jackson took CIASA’s second individual medal, a bronze in the Girls Under-16 100-metre freestyle with a time of 58.58 seconds. Jackson and Crooks teamed with Kyra Rabess and Stephanie Royston to win bronze in the Girls Under-16 200-metre relay (1:51.15).

For the boys, 14-year old Corey Frederick-Westerborg rewrote the record books, setting three new CIASA and national records. The Stingray Swim Club standout now holds records in the Boys 13-14 50 breast (33.69) 100 fly (1:00.85) and 100 free (56.41). Frederick-Westerborg’s record in the 100 fly was previously held by Olympian Shaune Fraser since 2002.

Frederick-Westerborg, along with Zachary Moore, Jake Bailey and Jordan Crooks also won silver in the Under-16 Boys 200-metre freestyle relay (1:40.42).

 
 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

