Taser probe ends: Ombudsman yet to release decision

August 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Ombudsman’s Office says it has concluded its probe into a taser incident at the Edna Moyle Primary School, but it’s yet to release the findings. The incident occurred during a career day fair back in February.
Tuesday (21 August) Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston confirmed to Cayman 27 that the investigation is over, but she said they are awaiting confirmation that their recommendations have been implemented.
Now the incident in question happened during a demonstration of police equipment. Police said the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration.
That was one of two police-related incidents in February warranting investigation. The second was the alleged manhandling of pregnant mother Crystal Barnes during an arrest at her Bodden Town home.
Ms. Hermiston declined to confirm or deny that matter was under her office’s investigation.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

