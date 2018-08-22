Taser probe ends: Ombudsman yet to release decision

The Ombudsman’s Office says it has concluded its probe into a taser incident at the Edna Moyle Primary School, but it’s yet to release the findings. The incident occurred during a career day fair back in February.

Tuesday (21 August) Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston confirmed to Cayman 27 that the investigation is over, but she said they are awaiting confirmation that their recommendations have been implemented.

Now the incident in question happened during a demonstration of police equipment. Police said the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration.

That was one of two police-related incidents in February warranting investigation. The second was the alleged manhandling of pregnant mother Crystal Barnes during an arrest at her Bodden Town home.

Ms. Hermiston declined to confirm or deny that matter was under her office’s investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

