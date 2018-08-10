Thundershowers a possibility in Joe Avary’s 9-10 August forecast

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers today,and 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet with higher swells along the south coast today.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning and late night showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Sat 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Easterly at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sun 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers. WINDS Easterly at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Mon 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning and late night showers. WINDS East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.