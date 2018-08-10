Thundershowers a possibility in Joe Avary’s 9-10 August forecast

Synopsis:
|
Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers northwest of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
|
|
Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers northwest of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
|
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.