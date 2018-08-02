Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Crime News Politics

Top Story: Breaking down the Department of Immigration amnesty

August 1, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

As of 8.30 a.m. today (01 August) the Immigration Department kicked off its amnesty for certain offences here in Cayman. Tonight Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales explored why Immigration took this step and what they hope to achieve from it. Joining him for the discussion was deputy Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong and Immigration officer Marco Thompson.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Eclipze Generic
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
%d bloggers like this: