Cayman United Lionfish League’s (CULL) 27 is on the horizon and Wednesday (22 August) night Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with CULL’s Mark Orr to discuss the event and what they hope to achieve when it comes to fighting the invasive lionfish.
Top Story: CULL 27 preparations
August 22, 2018
1 Min Read
