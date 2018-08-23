Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: CULL 27 preparations

August 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman United Lionfish League’s (CULL) 27 is on the horizon and Wednesday (22 August) night Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with CULL’s Mark Orr to discuss the event and what they hope to achieve when it comes to fighting the invasive lionfish.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

