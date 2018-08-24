Top Story: Getting ready for Data Protection law

Cayman’s impending data protection legislation will kick in, in 2019, but there are certain measures businesses and those who store data have to put in place now to ensure they are compliant. Thursday (23 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston and Deputy Ombudsman Jan Liebaers to talk about the legislation and what it means for Cayman.

