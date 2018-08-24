Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Top Story: Getting ready for Data Protection law

August 23, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s impending data protection legislation will kick in, in 2019, but there are certain measures businesses and those who store data have to put in place now to ensure they are compliant. Thursday (23 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston and Deputy Ombudsman Jan Liebaers to talk about the legislation and what it means for Cayman.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: