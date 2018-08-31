Tomlinson Furniture
Top Story: How to spot signs of mental health troubles

August 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Alex Panton Foundation, together with the Community Affairs Ministry, has launched a series of community presentations regarding self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The intent is to educate parents, professionals and the community on a whole about the issue. On Thursday night (30 August) Clinical psychologist Dr. Catherine Day and Hailee Robinson from the Alex Panton Foundation joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine to talk about warning signs to look out for if your child is in trouble.

To learn more visit: https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/2018/08/05/apf-and-ministry-of-community-affairs-community-outreach-initiative/

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

