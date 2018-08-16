Top Story: Improvements at CI Hospital Pediatrics ward

The Cayman Islands Hospital is expanding the age of children accessing their services. Children up to sixteen can now attend clinics. Wednesday (15 August) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with Clinical Head of the Pediatrics Department Dr. Chela Lamsee-Ebanks to discuss the changes and other improvements planned for the Pediatrics Ward.
August 15, 2018
