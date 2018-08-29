Top Story: Panton weighs in on beneficial ownership issue and its implications for Cayman

Cayman is in the process of preparing its submission to the UK parliamentary committee inquiry on the future of the UK Overseas Territories relationship. It’s an inquiry prompted by the dispute between the UK and its territories, including Cayman, over the imposition of beneficial ownership registries. Tuesday (28 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with former Financial Services Minister and the new Cayman Islands Monetary Chairman Wayne Panton to discuss the issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

