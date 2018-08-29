Cayman is in the process of preparing its submission to the UK parliamentary committee inquiry on the future of the UK Overseas Territories relationship. It’s an inquiry prompted by the dispute between the UK and its territories, including Cayman, over the imposition of beneficial ownership registries. Tuesday (28 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with former Financial Services Minister and the new Cayman Islands Monetary Chairman Wayne Panton to discuss the issue.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Panton weighs in on beneficial ownership issue and its implications for Cayman
August 28, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
GT landfill stabbing: NiCE worker hospitalised, teen in custody
August 28, 2018
Business • Culture • Environment • News • Politics
Former Chamber head bemoans ‘lack of transparency’ in port process
August 28, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.