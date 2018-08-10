Top Story: Tests every parent should do as their kids head off to school

Students are heading back to school in a few weeks’ time and parents should do a full medical check-up on their kids in preparation for the new school term. A key test in that check-up list should be a hearing test. Joining Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes tonight (9 August) to discuss why such tests are important and how hearing impediments can impact a student’s performance in school was Stine Lawton- Smith of Cayman Hearing Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

