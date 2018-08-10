Top Story: Tests every parent should do as their kids head off to school

Tomlinson Furniture
Tests every parent should do as their kids head off to school

August 9, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Students are heading back to school in a few weeks’ time and parents should do a full medical check-up on their kids in preparation for the new school term. A key test in that check-up list should be a hearing test. Joining Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes tonight (9 August) to discuss why such tests are important and how hearing impediments can impact a student’s performance in school was Stine Lawton- Smith of Cayman Hearing Centre.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

