Cayman is hosting the 38th annual Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) conference and Tuesday night (14 August) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with Caribbean Association of Pharmacists President Dr. Marvin Smith and Jammellia Buddo-Blackwood, the vice chair of Cayman’s Pharmacists Association, to discuss the conference and some of the areas they will be covering at the event.

