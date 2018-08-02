Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
UK MPs in town, aim to change mindset on Cayman

August 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman is playing host to four visiting UK MPs. It’s part of Government’s continuing effort to educate those in the British Parliament about these islands and its people.
According to an Office of the Premier statement today (01 August) MPs Andrew Rosindell, Henry Smith, Col. Bob Stewart and Martin Vickers, will be on the island for courtesy visits with the acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson, Premier Alden McLaughlin and all members of the Opposition.
The four MPs are members of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Cayman Islands. It’s a group that is resident in the UK Parliament.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

