Vehicle break-ins continue, 2 reported Monday, 1 theft recorded

August 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police today (15 August) investigate a pair of vehicle break-ins and the theft of tyres and rims from a car parked in George Town.
The RCIPS said all 3 incidents happened between Sunday (12 August) night into Monday (13 August) morning.
They say two cars were broken into at an address on Sunrise Boulevard, in South Sound.
Police said in both cases the front passenger windows were smashed and the cars were ransacked. However, nothing was reported stolen also on Monday morning thieves made off with the tyres and rims from a car parked at a residence off Walkers Road.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

