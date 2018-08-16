Vehicle break-ins continue, 2 reported Monday, 1 theft recorded

Police today (15 August) investigate a pair of vehicle break-ins and the theft of tyres and rims from a car parked in George Town.

The RCIPS said all 3 incidents happened between Sunday (12 August) night into Monday (13 August) morning.

They say two cars were broken into at an address on Sunrise Boulevard, in South Sound.

Police said in both cases the front passenger windows were smashed and the cars were ransacked. However, nothing was reported stolen also on Monday morning thieves made off with the tyres and rims from a car parked at a residence off Walkers Road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

