Isolated showers and thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman moving west.
Weather forecast 20-21 August
August 20, 2018
1 Min Read
About the author
Kevin Morales
Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.
